Victor J. Lahr, 74, St. Cloud

December 26, 1945 – July 27, 2020

A Memorial Celebration in remembrance of Victor J. Lahr will be held from 4:00PM-7:00PM on Monday, August 3, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of St. Cloud. Victor passed away on Monday, July 27 in Sartell. He was born on December 26, 1945 in St. Cloud, the son of Leo and Marcia (Pfaff) Lahr. On October 21, 1972 he was united in marriage to Eva Nitzschke in St. Cloud.

Vic will always be remembered by his wife, Eva Lahr; children, Douglas Lahr, Tambra (Brent) Benson, and Christina Lahr; grandchildren, Christopher, Austin, Wesley and Eli Benson; brother, Ronald Lahr; as well as other extended family and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Marcia Lahr; and brother, Eugene Lahr.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed, as well as the wearing of masks at the funeral home.