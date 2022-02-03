Vicky Lindahl Christen, 68, St. Joseph

March 31, 1953 – January 31, 2022

The services celebrating the life of Vicky Lindahl Christen, age 68 of St. Joseph, will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Vicky passed away unexpectedly, Monday January 31, at the Saint Cloud Hospital from a heart attack. There will be a visitation from 9:00 AM Saturday, until the time of the service at the church in Albany. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Vicky was born March 31, 1953, in Belgrade to William and Virginia (Milbrett) Lindahl. She grew up in New London, graduating from the New London-Spicer High School in 1971. She married Dale Larson in December of 1971 and the couple was blessed with one daughter, Shannon. They later divorced. She married Jack Christen on November 15, 1996, in Saint Joseph. Vicky worked at several restaurants and was also a co-owner of Ideal Café in Belgrade. She worked in the Optical Lab at DBL labs and Clear View Labs for over 15 years, retiring at age 62. Vicky was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany.

Vicky is survived by her husband, Jack Christen, St. Joseph; her daughter, Shannon (Michael) Shun, Buffalo; stepchildren, Sarah Christen, Brooklyn Park and Kyle (Tracy Temple) Christen, New Brighton. Brothers, Robert (Kim) Lindahl, Spicer and Dennis Lindahl, Gillette, Wyoming. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Maranda Shun, Samantha Shun, Rebecca Shun, Jaelyn McGriff, and Aurora Christen and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Tennille Christen; and her sisters, Barb Ardoff, Beverly Schwartz, and Pam Solmonson.