Vicki Krueger, 74, Little Falls

August 22, 1949 - June 12, 2025

Vicki Krueger, age 74, passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. This August, there will be a family reunion to celebrate Vicki’s life.

Vicki was born on August 22, 1949 in St. Paul to David and Ellen (Cochran) Skorseth. She graduated from Park Rapids High School. After high school, she continued her education at the University of Minnesota while living in Minneapolis/St. Paul area her adult years. Vicki’s secretarial skills and her love of teaching piano led to a career as Executive Director of Minnesota Youth Symphonies for 25 plus years. After Vicki retired, she moved to Little Falls with her mother in 2000 and became active in her community. She volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Morrison County for many years. Her “good works” for home and community was very important to her. Vicki had a passion for art and music. She was creative, had the biggest heart, and truly cared about whatever she was involved in. Vicki poured her heart and soul into each and every family member. She will be missed by all of her family and friends who knew her.

Vicki is survived by her siblings, Gordy (Sue) Skorseth, Lori Weber, Heidi (Brian) King, Dan Skorseth, and Debra Wood; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Theresa Skorseth.