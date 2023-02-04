Vice President Kamala Harris to Visit St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit St. Cloud next week.

She is coming to highlight the Biden administration’s investments in electric vehicles.

Harris' visit is scheduled for Thursday, according to a news release from the White House.

The release does say what time or any locations for any events Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

The focus on St. Cloud will be on "how the administration’s investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying, union jobs,"

Back in July, St. Cloud hosted an expo on electric vehicles at the River's Edge Convention Center.

As the Biden Administration announced Vice President Harris’ upcoming visit to Minnesota, the Republican Party of Minnesota released the following statement:

“Biden, Harris and the Democrats are completely out to lunch. While the vice president takes a victory lap, inflation has outpaced wage growth for 21 straight months and everyday Minnesotans are still struggling to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, Gov. Walz and Democrats in the legislature push tax increases, spending sprees, taxpayer-funded abortion on demand and more of their failed policies and extremist agenda.

This latest political publicity tour will do nothing to ease the pain that the Biden-Harris Administration and the Democrats are causing for Minnesota families and businesses.”

READ RELATED ARTICLES