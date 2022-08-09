VFW Baseball State Tournament Update

2022 Minnesota VFW Baseball

STATE TOURNAMENT

(Austin)

Saturday/Sunday August 6th/7th

(Special Note: With the Cold Spring win over Totino Grace sets up a rematch for the championship between the Foley VFW and Cold Spring VFW. It was rained out in Austin on Sunday, it will be played at the MAC on Faber Field 4:00 Tuesday the 9th)

FOLEY VFW 8 NORTHFIELD 4

(Saturday August 6th)

No stats received on this game

FOLEY VFW 6 COLD SPRING VFW 5

(Saturday August 6th)

The Foley VFW defeated their rivals the Cold Spring VFW in eight innings, backed by ten hits, including two doubles. They put up a big run in the top of the eighth inning. The Foley starting pitcher was Josiah Peterson, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Derek Dahmen closed it out with one inning of relief to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Foley offense was led by Aiden Micholish, he had a pair of sacrifice flys for two RBIs. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Keagan Frigibe went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Jayden Enerson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Alex Jennison earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Cold Spring VFW starting pitcher was Grady Notch, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Stalboeger threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Boos threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cold Spring offense was led by Hunter Fuchs, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kaden Rausch went

1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brady Weber went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Grady Notch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tyler Prom went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Jake Stalboeger went 1-for-3. Will Steil went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Jack Boos had a stolen base and he scored a run, Grant Tylutki earned a walk and Riley Bauer scored a run.

COLD SPRING VFW 10 TOTINO GRACE VFW 4

(Sunday August 7th)

The Cold Spring VFW defeated their foe the Totino Grace VFW, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and two triples. They put up three big runs in the first and four runs in the fifth inning. The Cold Spring starting pitcher was Kaden Rausch, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Schmitz closed it out with 2/3 of inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cold Spring VFW offense was led by Brady Weber, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Grady Notch went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Will Steil went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Grant Tylutki went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kaden Rausch earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Stalboerger earned a walk, Mason Nyhammer had a stolen base, Brady Schmitz and Jackson Primus each earned a walk and Riley Bauer scored a run.

The Totino Grace starting pitcher was Jackson Douglas, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kellen W threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Smith threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout and Tyler Czech threw one inning, he issued one walk.

The Totino offense was led by Tyler Czech, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Molitor went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Cy Kruse had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Joaquin Matamo went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Brady M. went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Noah Hill earned a walk and he scored a run.