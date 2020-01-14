Veterans Town Hall Scheduled At St. Cloud VA Campus

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- Veterans served by the St. Cloud VA Health Care System are invited to a town hall meeting Wednesday on the medical campus.

The meeting will focus on improving VA health care services and programs as well as hearing from veterans on what is working.

Starting at 1:30 p.m. Stearns County Veteran Service Officer Cory Vaske and VA staff members will be available to discuss enrollment in VA health care and provide information on Veterans benefit programs.

The town hall will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Auditorium in Building 8.

