Veterans Reminded to Call 988

Veterans Reminded to Call 988

Photo by Quino Al on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD -- Last weekend, every phone system in America activated 988 as an emergency mental health number.

Get our free mobile app

Now, veterans are now asked to use 988 to access the Veterans Crisis Line.

While the old Veterans Crisis Line number will still connect veterans to mental health services, officials say dialing 988 will be easier to remember in a time of crisis.

Veterans can dial 988, and then press 1, to access confidential crisis support for veterans and their loved ones 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

 

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022

Filed Under: Veterans Suicide
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top