Veterans Reminded to Call 988

ST. CLOUD -- Last weekend, every phone system in America activated 988 as an emergency mental health number.

Now, veterans are now asked to use 988 to access the Veterans Crisis Line.

While the old Veterans Crisis Line number will still connect veterans to mental health services, officials say dialing 988 will be easier to remember in a time of crisis.

Veterans can dial 988, and then press 1, to access confidential crisis support for veterans and their loved ones 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.