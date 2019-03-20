Veterans Job Fair Thursday [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud V.A. will be hosting another Veteran job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Cloud V.A. Auditorium Thursday March 21. Twenty-five employers will be on hand ready to meet with and interview veteran applicants. I talked with Gail Cruikshank of the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and Brad Steele from the St. Cloud V.A. about the event on WJON today. Listen to the conversation below.

Because of the success of past Veterans job fairs a second job fair is planned April 17th that will consist of some different employers from the one that will happen tomorrow. Learn more about jobs in the St. Cloud area at greaterstcloudjobspot.com .