UNDATED (WJON News) -- The number of homeless veterans placed into permanent housing continues to grow. The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced that it permanently housed nearly 52,000 homeless veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025. That number includes over 4,000 more than the VA housed last year.

The nationwide numbers include 66 veterans permanently housed by the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

In May 2025, the VA launched its "Getting Veterans Off the Street" initiative, in which every VA health care system across the country hosted dedicated outreach surge events to find unsheltered veterans and offer them immediate access to housing programs, health care, behavioral health services, and VA benefits. Getting Veterans Off the Streets helped move over 25,000 unsheltered veterans to interim or permanent housing.

VA staff continue to help veterans find permanent housing, like apartments, or housing to rent or own, often with subsidies to help make housing more affordable.