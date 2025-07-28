ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A main St. Cloud Road will be reduced to a single lane for the rest of today (Monday). The City of St. Cloud says that effective immediately, eastbound traffic on Veterans Drive/8th Street North will be reduced to one lane from 25th Avenue North to 29th Avenue North. The closure is due to an emergency utility repair, and the city says, weather permitting, the repair work should be completed by the end of today (Monday). The westbound lane will not be affected.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

