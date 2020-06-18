Part of Veterans Drive to Close Monday
ST. CLOUD -- Utility work and road construction will close a section of Veteran's Drive in St. Cloud starting Monday.
Crews will be reconstructing utilities along Veterans Drive/8th Street North between 22nd Avenue North and 27th Avenue North.
Detours will be posted, as motorists are already being detoured around work along 25th Avenue in that area.
The closure of Veterans Drive will remain in place until approximately mid-August.
