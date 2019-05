LITTLE FALLS -- The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls is hosting a Memorial Ceremony on Sunday.

The Richfield Symphonic Band will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by a program that will include the placing of wreaths, music by the St. Francis Community Chorale, a Fallen Soldier Display by the Korean War Veterans, and a rifle salute by the Memorial Rifle Squad.

The guest speaker is retired General David Hamlar junior.