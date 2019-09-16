Veronica “Froni” T. Toenies, 99, Albany

December 18, 1919 - September 15, 2019

Veronica “Froni” T. Toenies, age 99 of Albany MN, passed away Sunday, September 15, surrounded by family at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00AM, Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 17, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at Miller Carlin Funeral Home in Albany, with parish prayers at 4:00PM. Visitation will continue after 10:00 AM on Thursday at the Church. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Miller Carlin Funeral Home.

Veronica was born on the family farm in New Munich on December 18, 1919 to Bernard and Cecelia (Kersting) Feldeverd. She married Norbert Toenies on May 7, 1941 in New Munich. The couple made their home in St. Rose and Freeport, before settling in St. Anthony. In 2008, she moved to Pondview Estates before moving to Mother of Mercy on 2013. Along with farming, Veronica worked for; Albany School District, Albany Community Center, and Green Thumb. Froni enjoyed playing cards, quilting, crocheting, and spending time with family, especially her grand children, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was a member of St Anthony Catholic Church, St Anthony, Christian Mothers, Mission group, and Catholic Aid.

Veronica is survived by her children: Carol (Ray) Schneider of Meire Grove, Kathy Wohletz of Holdingford, Ron (Pat) Toenies of St. Anthony, Joan (Jim) Cremers of St. Anthony, Diane (Don) Scepaniak of Avon, Gary Toenies of St. Athony, Anette (Darrell) Wegleitner of St. Francis, Lois (John) Harren of Freeport, and Leon (Linda) Toenies of Albany; 27 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, with one on the way, 4 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters: Rita Ritter of Melrose, and Marcella Hollerman of Melrose, sister-in-law, Mary Gerads of Albany, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norbert, 1974, granddaughter, Mary Harren, great grandson Gabriel Toenies, brother, Joseph Feldeverd, sisters, Marie Thomas, Rosalia ‘Mae’ VanHeel, Helen Hellerman, and MaryAnn Hollerman and son-in-law Roger Wohletz.