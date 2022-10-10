Vernon Nicklaus Fuchs, 94, Holdingford

January 1, 1928 – September 24, 2022

attachment-Vernon Fuchs loading...

Vernon Nicklaus Fuchs of Holdingford, MN peacefully passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Residential Hospice Home in St. Cloud, MN.

Vernon Nicklaus Fuchs was born January 1,1928, in Lake Henry, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Carolyn (Lens) Fuchs.

Vernon enlisted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War.

Vernon Married Elizabeth Schmitt in 1951 and they had 2 children in MN. They eventually moved to California, and he became a plasterer with a construction company. He and Betty would have 6 more children. Yes, that’s 8 children in total! Sadly, Vernon and Betty divorced in 1976.

Vernon loved to travel to Minnesota and Canada every summer to visit his family and friends. He made his permanent roots back to MN in1996 where he retired. He had met his sweetheart Nancy and they built a life together in Holdingford, MN for over 25 years. The two would travel to Lake Havasu, AZ where they would spend their winters…they were snowbirds.

Sadly, Nancy Mager passed away on September 5, 2022

He strongly believed in his sobriety and with the help from AA he was able to maintain his sobriety and celebrated his 58th year in 2022. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ople, MN. He also supported the VA, and was truly thankful for all the support they gave him through the years.

Vernon was full of life and loved his children and family dearly. He had a great sense of humor, and the best laugh. He LOVED to fish and be out on the lake (even his last words were about fishing). He also enjoyed playing cards, putting puzzles together, cooking, and of course watching his favorite baseball team, the Minnesota Twins. His favorite meal was his baked chicken, cucumbers and mashed potatoes. And of course, we can’t forget that strawberry soup with fresh baked bread!

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Carolyn “Snookie”(Ralph) Brogan- NV, Teresa (Bob) Fuchs- CA, Lolita Fuchs- CA, Irene Daniel- CA, Nick Fuchs- CA, Matt Fuchs- CA, Nancy (Tom) Reeve- CA, Tony (Jo) Fuchs-CA; Siblings, Viola Plante and Mary Ann Thompson of Minnesota. 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren

Vernon was preceded in death by his Parents Joseph and Carolyn (Lens) Fuchs. Siblings, Luella Storkamp, Lorraine Klaverkamp, Duane Fuchs, and Rosemary Lingensjo, Annabelle Crosby, Gerald Fuchs, Marlene Lehnen, his partner Nancy Mager, and his grandson Timothy “Spike” Reeve.

Vernon will be laid to rest October 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM. A Burial Memorial will be held at Saint Wendelin Parish, Luxemburg, MN.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to AA- Alcoholics Anonymous in Vernon’s honor.