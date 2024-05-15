Robert “Bob” Norbert Hoffmann, 84, Freeport

June 4, 1939 – May 13, 2024

Bob Hoffmann, age 84 died May 13, 2024, comforted by family at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Albany Legion.

Bob was born June 4, 1939, to Louise and Victor Hoffmann of St. Joseph with several siblings. Bob served in the U.S. Navy with an Honorable Discharge in 1960.

Bob is survived by his wife Karen Shay. They wed in 1963 and celebrated 61 memorable years. Bob has one sister living in Grand Rapids.

Bob tried several different jobs until deciding to build a grocery store in Avon known as Bob’s Super Market. Which he later sold to Dahlin’s when he retired to the farm.

Bob loved to hunt, play cards, and visit with anyone around.

He will be sadly missed.