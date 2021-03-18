Vernon Joseph Pangrac, 93, Bowlus

December 6, 1927 – March 17, 2021

The Funeral Service for Vernon Joseph Pangrac, age 93 of Bowlus, will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 22 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala. There will be a visitation held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 21 at the church, as well as one hour prior to the funeral on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Vernon was born on December 6, 1927 to the late Joseph and Emma Pangrac and he grew up on a farm near Upsala.He graduated from Upsala High School with the class of 1945 and entered into the United States Navy soon after. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Holmen on September 18, 1948; they spent most of their married life farming near Upsala where they raised three children. Vernon loved farming and was able to plant and harvest his own crops for 71 years. He also enjoyed working 40 years for Upsala Area Schools as a school bus driver. He loved fishing, hunting, traveling, flying, and watching his children and grandchildren play sports, as well as visiting with his friends and family. He will be truly missed and forever remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette Pangrac of Bowlus; children, Dale (Carmene) Pangrac of Lewiston, Dewey Pangrac of Grey Eagle, Dan (Vicki) Pangrac of Bowlus; sister, Marlene Anderson of Oak Creek, WI; grandchildren, Kimberly Olson, Kristi, Adam, Michael, Jessie, and Jordan Pangrac; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Gavin and Amelia Olson; brother-in-law, Jim Anderson, Dennis Holmen, Jim Holmen, Leonard Holmen, and Dave (Shirley) Holmen; sisters-in-law, Pat Pangrac and Peggy Holmen; as well as nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma; siblings, Leroy (Ardie) and Gaylord Pangrac; and daughter-in-law, Judy Pangrac.