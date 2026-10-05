Clear Lake — Vernon R. Hemminger, 89, passed away September 27, 2026, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Vernon was born June 25, 1937, in Chicago to Raymond and Helen (Imbiorski) Hemminger. He married Alberta Colgrove on October 10, 1959, in Cogswell, North Dakota. He spent most of his life in the Clear Lake area. He worked as a mechanic at Sea Gull Marine and Plaza Buick in St. Cloud. He also owned and operated a service station, garage, 24-hour towing service, and bait shop in Clear Lake for 20 years. He worked for 20 years as a Sherburne County deputy and water patrol and served on the Clear Lake Fire Department, where he was past chief. He was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake and the Clear Lake Lions Club. He enjoyed working on boats, hunting, fishing, and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Alberta; son, Michael (Mary); daughters, Jeanna (Richard) Struck and Julie (Kevin) Evink; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Diana) Hemminger; sister, Diana (John) Heinen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry (Marcella); and brothers, LeRoy and Dennis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 16, at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 15, with prayer services at 7 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake and one hour before the service Friday at the church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Funeral Home.

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