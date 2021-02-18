Vernon A. Heinen, 85, Sartell

October 17, 1935 – February 14, 2021

Vernon A. Heinen, age 85, of Sartell, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Wealshire of Medina from complications due to Covid-19. To keep others safe and healthy a private immediate family service celebrating Vernon’s life will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Father Ron Weyrens will officiate.

Vernon was born on October 17, 1935 in Clear Lake, Minnesota to Henry and Emma (Imholte) Heinen. He attended Clear Lake Country School and graduated from Technical High School in 1953. After high school he completed his electrical degree at Dunwoody Institute of Technology in Minneapolis. Vernon married LaVonne P. Peterson on May 10, 1958 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park, Minnesota. Vernon worked as an electrician at Neil Electric and Al’s Electric in St. Cloud. He fondly remembered being an electrician during the building of the Monticello Nuclear Power Plant. He and LaVonne moved to Faribault in 1973 to become the owners of Faribo Schwinn, Owatonna Schwinn and LaVonne’s Bridal. This endeavor had Vern selling bikes, lawnmowers, ice skates, and being a locksmith. The couple moved to Bloomington then Plymouth where they lived for 18 years after Vern returned to electrical work at Ben Franklin Electric in Burnsville. In 1995 Vern decided to retire. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Local 292 for 60+ years. In December of 2005 they moved to Sartell to be closer to the cabin located on Fish Trap Lake. Vern enjoyed remodeling two different cabins and building a new garage. At the cabin he enjoyed waterskiing, fishing, sailing and having family visit, especially the grandchildren. He liked to be busy and spent most of his time outdoors. He will be remembered for being kind, calm and helping others whenever possible. Vern was a loving husband to his wife of 50 years and a loving father who will be dearly missed.

Vernon is survived by his two daughters, Dawn (Terry) Swanson of St. Cloud; Michelle (Brian) O’Donnell of Chanhassen; 3 grandchildren, Matthew (Anna-Kaisa Hiltunen) Swanson of Helsinki, Finland; Mark Swanson of Sacramento, CA; Bree (Mike Ahrendt) O’Donnell of Norwood/Young America, MN; sister, Delores Orcutt and many nieces and nephews.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, wife in 2008, and six siblings.

Memorials may be directed to the Vernon Heinen Scholarship Fund at IBEW Local 292.