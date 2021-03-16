Verde Ann Mahling, 92, Little Falls

June 29, 1928 - March 13, 2021

Verde Ann Mahling, 92, of Little Falls, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Little Falls Care Center. A visitation will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church- Little Falls on Saturday, March 20 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM . A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church- Little Falls with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Interment will be private in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Morrison County Humane Society and the St. Francis Convent.