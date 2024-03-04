Vehicle Crashes into Sartell Home Saturday

Photo: Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

SARTELL (WJON News) - A Sartell homeowner received a shock Saturday morning as a vehicle crashed into their home.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they received the report from a residence in the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue at 10:54 am. The caller said a vehicle had crashed into their residence and the driver was injured.

Officials believe the driver, 56-year-old Gemma Webster of Sartell was learning how to drive with a passenger, 51-year-old Gemma Blaskowski of Waite Park. It’s believed Webster confused the gas and brake pedals, lost control of the vehicle, struck a parked car, and crashed into the garage of the residence.

The condition of the driver and passenger is unknown.

