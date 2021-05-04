You're going to need to do some planning in order to play at Valleyfair this summer in Shakopee. The amusement park has announced its reopening protocol for 2021 to comply with current COVID-19 restrictions.

When Valleyfair opens, we want you to have an AWESOME day and feel safe when visiting, so we developed an extensive coronavirus reopening plan – new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park to help reduce the spread of germs.

Things to keep in mind if you're planning to go to Valleyfair or Soak City Waterpark:

Reservations are Required - All guests must make a reservation in advance before coming to the park.

- All guests must make a reservation in advance before coming to the park. Face Coverings are Required - All guests and associates will be required to wear face coverings while in the park. The only tiem guests are allowed to be unmasked is when they are eating or drinking at a table or bench, or when experiencing water attractions or the pools.

- All guests and associates will be required to wear face coverings while in the park. The only tiem guests are allowed to be unmasked is when they are eating or drinking at a table or bench, or when experiencing water attractions or the pools. Health Screenings will be required for all guests and associates.

In addition to those three things, more hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the park, and they are encouraging at least one member of the party to have the park's mobile app on their phone.

Tickets need to be purchased and reservations will need to be made before you get to the park, so your trip will require some planning. Season passes will also need to be purchased in advance (not sold at the gate) and reservations are also required for pass holders.

Things will be a little different when we attend Valleyfair this year, but at least it gets to be open, and that deserves a "Valleyfair Thumbs-up". Valleyfair opens for the season on May 22nd.