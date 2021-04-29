ValleyFair Announces May 22 Open Date for 2021 Season

As COVID vaccines continue to become readily available and both the CDC and Governor Walz roll back COVID restrictions, Minnesota's biggest amusement park has announced its open date for 2021 and its policies for the season.

ValleyFair has announced that it will be open for the 2021 season starting May 22 with the sister park Soak City Waterpark opening for the season Saturday, May 29 (Memorial Day).

"Valleyfair will open May 22 and Soak City Waterpark will open on May 29," the amusement park posted on Facebook. "Thank you for your continued loyalty and we look forward to seeing you on our midways this summer!"

Grand Carnivale is also scheduled to proceed this year July 24 - August 8, featuring the Spectacle of Color Parade, Carnivale Street Party, global cuisine options and more.

All 2020 park passes will be honored in 2021. Currently, all state-mandated COVID guidelines must continue to be followed, though ValleyFair encourages checking their website before visiting for the latest updates on requirements, policies, and safety protocols for the 2021 season.