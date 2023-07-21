Valerian “Larry” Gertken, 70, Swanville

July 23, 1952 – July 19, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial, a celebration of life, for Valerian (Larry) Roman Gertken, age 70, of Swanville, MN will be on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11 AM at Church of St. Benedict, Avon, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 4-7 PM at the church and one hour before Mass on Monday. The interment will be in the parish cemetery. Larry passed away on July 19, 2023, at CentraCare Hospital, Melrose, MN surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany.

Larry was born on July 23, 1952, in Albany to Henry and Rosalia (Fischer) Gertken. Larry worked the land on his family farm near Avon and took care of his animals for 30 years. He married Dorothy Borgerding on August 4, 1973, in Freeport, MN. Dorothy worked alongside Larry on the farm and took care of the family. Dorothy passed away on April 15, 1989. He married Margaret (Peggy) Riddle-Gertken on December 22, 2001, in Avon, MN. Larry retired and they moved to Swanville. There he lived a life of leisure, doing what he enjoyed, hunting, fishing, gardening, and cutting wood. He also ran his “redneck” meat-cutting shop. Larry was socially active, quickly gaining friends wherever he lived. When a Johnny Cash song came on, he was heard to say, “Turn it up.”

Larry is survived by his wife, Peggy, Swanville, his children, Karla (Steven) Massmann, Albany, Keith “Mooey” Gertken, Swanville, Kelly (Jerry) Backes, Albany, Kristi (Dean) Gerads, Albany, Kandi (Marcelo) Hernandez, Albany, Kari Gertken, Albany, Kayla (Temo) Hernandez, Albany, Konnie Gertken, Swanville, stepson, Jack, stepdaughter, Michelle, 15 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, step-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Ambrose (Kathy) Gertken, Donna Mae (Wilbert) Poepping, Annette Blonigan, Rosemary (John) Ehlinger, Lloyd (Jenny) Gertken, and Eugene (Sharon) Gertken, brother-in-law, Richard Klaphake and sister-in-law, Vera Lou Gertken.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dorothy, infant son, Kevin, stepdaughter, Cheri, brothers, Elmer and Donald Gertken, sister, Bernice Klaphake, and brother-in-law, Leander Blonigan.