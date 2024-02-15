Valentine’s Day Snow Totals in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some snow totals are coming in from the snow that fell in southern and central Minnesota on Valentine's Day.
The early reports are that many cities saw more snow than what was forecasted.
The National Weather Service says the southern Twin Cities metro area has some of the biggest totals:
Shakopee - 7.2 inches
Victoria - 7.2 inches
Norwood Young America - 7 inches
MSP - 6.9 inches
Chanhassen - 6.8 inches
Here in central Minnesota some of the higher early reports so far include:
Paynesville - 6.2 inches
Isanti - 6 inches
Eden Valley - 5.9 inches
Luxemburg - 5.9 inches
New London - 5.5 inches
Kimball - 5.3 inches
Waite Park - 2.5 inches
More snow totals will be added and updated throughout the morning, as more reports come in for observers across the region.
We are entering another quiet period with no significant weather for the next week.
Cooler Thursday and Friday before returning to mild temperatures in the 30s and low 40s this weekend.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- World Food Tour: Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids
- Big Scratch Off Lottery Winner in St. Cloud
- First Former Johnnie to Play in the Super Bowl this Sunday
- Unusually Early Start to Maple Syrup Season in Minnesota
- Why I'm Dancing for Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud