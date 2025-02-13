Valentine’s Day Big Business for Minnesota Retailers

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The day of love is near, and many Minnesotans plan to participate.

Bruce Nustad is president of the Minnesota Retailers Association:

Valentine's is a big day here in Minnesota. The average Minnesotan will spend around 185 dollars on that loved one this Valentine's Day

Nustad says Valentine's Day remains a classic gift-buying occasion:

Candy still tops that list. About 60 percent of us will buy candy. And that's followed by greeting cards and flowers about the same amount. But people are still going out about 30 percent of those who celebrate will have an evening out either during the week or over the weekend

He adds if they don't have that special someone:

The economy still gets a boost from folks who don't celebrate or celebrate in different ways which can include buying yourself a gift or just recognizing other non-romantic loved ones in different ways

Valentine's Day sales are expected to be at a record high this year.