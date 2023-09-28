Granite Falls Man Shot by Chippewa County Sheriff&#8217;s Deputy

Granite Falls Man Shot by Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputy

GRANITE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a use-of-force incident after a man was shot by a deputy Wednesday night in Granite Falls.

According to a B-C-A Twitter post, the man is expected to survive.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was armed and attempted to escape arrest by running into a nearby cemetery. He reportedly refused to obey deputies' commands before he was shot.

Get our free mobile app

No other details have been released.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON