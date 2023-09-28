Granite Falls Man Shot by Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputy

GRANITE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a use-of-force incident after a man was shot by a deputy Wednesday night in Granite Falls.

According to a B-C-A Twitter post, the man is expected to survive.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was armed and attempted to escape arrest by running into a nearby cemetery. He reportedly refused to obey deputies' commands before he was shot.

Get our free mobile app

No other details have been released.

READ RELATED ARTICLES