Upsala Man Hurt in Farm Accident

ELMDALE TOWNSHIP -- An Upsala man is hurt after a farming accident Thursday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office was called to a farm one mile southeast of Upsala around 10:30 a.m.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 41-year-old Kenneth Wielenberg was unloading silage from a silage box trailer when it got clogged. While trying to clear the auger, Wielenberg got his arm caught in the machinery.

Authorities say he was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center with extensive injuries to his right arm.