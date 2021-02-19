UPDATE: SUV in Albany Fire Reported Stolen, Dumped at Farm

ALBANY TOWNSHIP -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has released additional information into a suspicious fire at a farm in Albany Township Sunday.

A fire inside a machine shed at Krebs Family Farm LLC is under investigation after a strange set of circumstances leading up to the blaze.

Albany Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the property in the 23,000 block of 360th Street in Albany Township Sunday afternoon. Firefighters found the fire had consumed an SUV inside a machine shed on the property.

A family member of the LLC told authorities the SUV wasn't his and someone must have left it there. Authorities later learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Stearns County.

The sheriff's office says the investigation into the stolen vehicle and fire remains under investigation, but the owners of the farm site are not considered suspects in the case.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire and the investigation remains active. Anyone with information on the fire or the SUV is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at (320) 251-4240 or the State Fire Marshal's Office tip line at 1-800-723-2020.