UPDATE: St. Cloud Police Say Shooting Victim Has Died

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police say the man who was shot in south St. Cloud Wednesday died from his injuries, but his name still hasn't been released.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of 24th Street South just after 11:30 a.m. The caller referenced hearing gunshots inside the building.

Officers arrived and found a man inside one of the units who had been shot and wounded. Police and emergency responders provided immediate medical attention to the victim but were unable to save him.

Officers then canvassed the area but were unable to find the shooter.

Police say through their investigation they learned the shooting was not random and there is no ongoing public safety issue.

The gunshot victim will undergo an autopsy and for formal identification.

No information has been released on the description of the gunman.