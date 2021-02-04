UPDATE: Police Arrest Two in Wednesday Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police have made two arrests in the shooting incident that left a man wounded Wednesday.

Investigators identified two suspects in the case and spotted their vehicle just before midnight. Officers made a felony traffic stop in the 200 block of 31st Avenue North and arrested three people inside.

Police identified 21-year-old Daysean Lee of St. Cloud as the triggerman and 26-year-old Zachary Arignamath of St. Cloud as his accomplice. A 17-year-old boy from California was arrested after police discovered he had a handgun on him.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Avenue and 1st Street South. Police did not find any suspects or victims at the scene but learned later that a man had gone to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Lee and Arignamath were booked into the county jail on charges related to the shooting. The teenager is being sent to a juvenile detention center on the weapons violation.

