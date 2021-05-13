Update: North Dakota Man Killed in Crash Near Freeport

FREEPORT -- One person was killed and two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Freeport.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 94.

A semi driven by 59-year-old Brian Lemley of Sibley, North Dakota was going west when it crossed the median and entered the eastbound lanes where it struck a Ford Flex and a Sterling Straight Truck.

Lemley died in the crash.

The driver of the Straight Truck, 26-year-old Eric Bueckers of New Munich, has none life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Flex, 44-year-old Tricia Shoutz of Sauk Centre, also has none life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

