Update: Missing Teen Found Safe in Sartell
UNDATED -- A teenage boy who was reported as a runaway has been found in Sartell.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 17-year-old John Grillo junior from Lindstrom was found Thursday in Sartell by St. Cloud police and is safe.
Grillo ran away from his home back in January.
