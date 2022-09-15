NEW YORK -- Earlier this month we learned Bed Bath & Beyond planned to close an additional 150 stores across the country, now we're learning some of the stores that are on that list.

The company has posted a list of stores that will be the first to close and our store here in St. Cloud is included. The store on Second Street South in St. Cloud is the only Bed Beth & Beyond store in Minnesota that is on the list.

An email blast from the company sent to WJON says "Entire Store On Sale, Everything Must Go".

Earlier this year the stores in Duluth and Eagan closed.

After the closure of the St. Cloud store, Bed Bath & Beyond will still have seven stores in Minnesota all of which are in the Twin Cities Metro area.

WJON news has reached out to the company for more specifics on the closing of the St. Cloud location.