Bed Bath And Beyond Closing 150 More Stores

UNDATED -- Bed Bath & Beyond is taking some drastic steps to try to reverse its financial struggles.

It is closing about 150 of its stores and cutting 20% of its workforce. What does that mean for our store here in St. Cloud?

WJON news has reached out to the company. Their response is that they will share more information when available. So we don't know yet.

Right now Minnesota has eight Bed Bath and Beyond locations. Besides our store here in St. Cloud, there are stores in Apple Valley, Bloomington, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Rochester, Roseville, and Woodbury.

Earlier this year the stores in Duluth and Eagan closed.