UPDATE: Authorities Release Name of Teen Killed in Crash

KIMBALL -- Authorities have released the name of the Pipestone girl killed after a crash in central Minnesota Monday.

She's been identified as 17-year-old Aileen Aguliar.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi-truck was heading north on Highway 15 when Aguliar, who was westbound on County Road 146, failed to stop and collided with the semi.

Get our free mobile app

The patrol says she was killed in the crash.

The driver of the big rig, 43-year-old Jeremiah Andreoff of Cosmos, suffered non-life threatening injuries.