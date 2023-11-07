Up to Half Foot of Snow Along Minnesota’s North Shore

GRAND MARAIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota's north shore could see up to a half foot of snow this week.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake and Cook Counties through 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, mainly in the higher elevations along the North Shore.

The heaviest snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Chances for precipitation linger through Thursday with strong winds Thursday as well.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says rain showers are likely for most of Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday night.

