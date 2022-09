ST. CLOUD -- Road work will prompt a brief closure at one of St. Cloud's Mississippi River crossings.

St. Cloud work crews will close University Drive from 1:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m. Friday.

The closure will be from 5th Avenue to Killian Boulevard. Detours will be posted.

