Unique Opportunity For Minnesotans to Explore This Part of Canada

Would you like to Explore the Canadian Rockies this summer? Join me on a tour of the Canadian Rockies with Holiday Vacations. I love travel and have always wanted to learn more about the world's 2nd largest country, Canada. We'll leave from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on July 22 and return July 31.

Columbia Icefield (photo courtesy of Holiday Vacations)

The tour will include time in Calgary, Banff, Victoria and Vancouver. We'll explore the biggest icefield in North America’s Rocky Mountains. The views on this tour will be unbelievable from captivating mountain views to a vast variety of native wildlife. The fully guided trip also includes a train ride from Banff to Vancouver and a ferry ride to Vancouver island. We'll set foot in 2 national parks and walk across the Alabasta Suspension Bridge. I'm so excited to explore this area of Canada for the first time.

Banff (photo courtesy of Holiday Vacations)

Holiday Vacations makes it easy for you to see all of these amazing attractions in just one trip. They take care of everything. Holiday Vacations began as a small motorcoach company that has flourished into a national tour operator of air, rail, motorcoach, and cruise-guided trips to 80+ destinations worldwide.

I'd never be able to organize and schedule a trip like this myself and would love to see you enjoy this amazing adventure with my wife and I.

Butchart Gardens (photo courtesy of Holiday Vacations)

Holiday Vacations tours often sell out quickly, so don’t miss out – secure your spot soon! With a fully refundable $200 deposit, you can book now with no risk and lock in your price. Enjoy a secure online booking process at holidayvacations.com key word "WJON" or call them today at 888-554-5208.

I urge you to listen to my upcoming conversation with Margo Stauffer of Holiday Vacations on Wednesday January 15 at 8:40 a.m. to learn more about this trip.