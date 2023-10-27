5 Winning Powerball Tickets About to Expire, 1 Sold in Waite Park

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Two-hundred-Fifty-Thousand-dollars worth of unclaimed Powerball tickets are about to expire, including one ticket that was sold in Waite Park last year.

The Minnesota State Lottery says they have five unclaimed tickets worth $50,000 each that are nearing the one-year expiration date.

The time will run out on two of those tickets on Tuesday. They were sold at the Cub Foods store in Baxter and at Bill's Superette in Ramsey. Another ticket sold at My Store in Outing will expire on November 5th. Whoever bought the Powerball ticket at the Kwik Trip in Waite Park has until November 7th to turn it in. And there was a ticket sold at Love's Travel Stop in Columbus on November 12th of last year.

Ticket holders have exactly one year from the date they were drawn to claim their prize. The $50,000 prizes can be claimed by mail or at any Minnesota Lottery office.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

