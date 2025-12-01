ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can break out those ugly sweaters for a fun pub crawl this weekend. The Minnesota Craft Beer Holiday Pub Crawl is on Friday in downtown St. Cloud.

Pub Crawl Schedule:

6:30 p.m. - Red Carpet Keller Bar (Schell's)

7:20 p.m. - Olde Brick House (Smmit)

8:10 p.m. - MC's Dugout (Bemidji Brewing)

9:00 p.m. - 7 West Taphouse (Bad Weather )

9:00 p.m. - Veranda Lounge (Castle Danger)

9:50 p.m. - Red Carpet Martini Lounge (Modist)

You can register to win prizes with the drawing and prize giveaway at the Martini Lounge.