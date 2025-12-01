Join The Holiday Cheer At The Minnesota Craft Beer Crawl
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can break out those ugly sweaters for a fun pub crawl this weekend. The Minnesota Craft Beer Holiday Pub Crawl is on Friday in downtown St. Cloud.
Pub Crawl Schedule:
6:30 p.m. - Red Carpet Keller Bar (Schell's)
7:20 p.m. - Olde Brick House (Smmit)
8:10 p.m. - MC's Dugout (Bemidji Brewing)
9:00 p.m. - 7 West Taphouse (Bad Weather )
9:00 p.m. - Veranda Lounge (Castle Danger)
9:50 p.m. - Red Carpet Martini Lounge (Modist)
You can register to win prizes with the drawing and prize giveaway at the Martini Lounge.
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years.
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock