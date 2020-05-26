Uff-Da Records Closing Permanently

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud record store is closing for good.

Uff-Da Records, located at 80 33rd Ave. S. in St. Cloud, announced the decision Tuesday on Facebook.

The store, which buys and sells new and used records, tapes, audio equipment and memorabilia, opened in 2017 in Crossroads Center, and relocated to the Plaza West Shopping Center later that year.

"I want to thank everyone who has supported the shop over the last three-plus years," wrote store owner Jeff Pederson.

Pederson isn't certain when Uff-Da's last day of business will be, but says it will be before the end of July.