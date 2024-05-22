Tyne Kilbride, 35, Richmond

February 3, 1989 - May 12, 2024

A Celebration of Life for Tyne Kilbride, of Richmond, MN, is to be held on June 7, 2024, from 6:00 p.m.to 8:00 p.m., at River of Life Church, 22881 178th Ave., Cold Spring, MN.

Tyne, who passed away May 12, 2024, was born in Kansas City, KS on February 3, 1989. He was an avid fisherman, loved camping, boating, outdoor adventures, and greatly enjoyed teaching his two-year-old son to swim in anticipation of many future excursions.

Tyne had a quick sense of humor, a gentle easiness with his friends and family, and was kind with his words. He also had the great good fortune to enjoy high quality friendships and close loving bonds with people who inspired and supported him and for whom he had great love.

Tyne is survived and deeply missed by his loving partner, Jessica; their son, Jameson; his daughter, May; son, Titan; sister, Teal; mother, Teresa; stepfather, Alan; aunts and uncles; cousins; and his close, most exceptional friends whose importance in his life is impossible to convey.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Hedy Way; father, Rod Kilbride; and paternal grandparents Richard and Patricia Kilbride.

The simple words here do not begin to tell the story of Tyne’s life and his hopes for the future. He carried deep love for the people he held close, his dearest friends and family, who cared so much for him, enjoyed his excellent company, and who will profoundly miss him.