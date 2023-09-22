Tyler Dene Schmehr Pritchard, 35, St. Cloud

April 7, 1988 - September 19, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Tyler Dene Schmehr Pritchard, age 35, who passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Tyler was born April 7, 1988 in Ft. Dodge, IA to William and Kim (Schmehr) Pritchard. He was raised in Iowa, graduated from Southeast Webster High School, and moved to Minnesota in 2012. Tyler met Danielle Zimmerman in February of 2017 and they have been together ever since. He worked as an RN at Augusta Apartments in Minneapolis, was a paramedic for Gold Cross for 12 years, and was an instructor, paramedic, and ICU nurse. Tyler was a member of St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622. He enjoyed NASCAR, stock car racing, and racing ATV’s. Tyler had a great sense of humor and liked everyone. He was a wonderful significant other, son, dad, brother, and uncle. He was intelligent, loving, kind, and caring.

Survivors include his significant other, Danielle Zimmerman of St. Cloud; children, Tucker, Gabrielle, and Ezekiel; father, Bill of Boxholm, IA; sister, Desiree Pritchard (Jon Wise) of Omaha, NE; nephews, William, Ethan, and Aaron; and cousin, Jake Schmehr of Ft. Dodge, IA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kim Schmehr Pritchard; and uncle, Kam Schmehr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.