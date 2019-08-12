Two Women Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Sartell

SARTELL -- Two people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Sartell Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 1.

Troopers say a car was making a left turn to go south on Highway 15 causing the crash.

Twenty-one-year-old Jeannie Willenbring of Cold Spring was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Thirty-six-year-old Dolly Reyes of St. Cloud was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other two drivers involved in the crash were not hurt.