Two Women Hurt in East St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD -- Two women were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 at 14th Avenue Southeast in east St. Cloud just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 18-year-old Kylee Partch of Sauk Rapids was on the side road and attempting to enter the highway.

Thirty-two-year-old Brittney Biermaier of St. Cloud was going east on the highway.

Both Partch and Biermaier were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

