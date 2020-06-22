Two Vehicles Involved in Crash Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- Two vehicles were involved in a crash in St. Joseph Township on Saturday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 139 just before 4:00 p.m.

They say 37-year-old Angela Spoden of Sartell was heading south on County Road 2 and 48-year-old Thomas Pelletier of Savage was also going south. Spoden was attempting to make a U-Turn and the two vehicles collided.

Mayo Ambulance responded to treat both drivers for minor injuries.