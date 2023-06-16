Two-Vehicle Crash in Big Lake Friday

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - A midday crash in Big Lake sent a woman to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a BMW Coupe, driven by 28-year-old Reyna Romero from Big Lake, and a Peterbilt dump truck driven by 67-year-old Gary Plamann from Clear Lake, were both heading west on Highway 10.

The two vehicles crashed near Industrial Boulevard at about noon Friday.

Romero was sent to the Monticello hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

