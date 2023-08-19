Two-Vehicle Collision in Meeker County Leaves Five People Injured

KINGSTON (WJON News) -- Five people were hurt when an SUV and a side-by-side collided on a highway in Meeker County.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 24 and 330th Street in Kingston Township, southwest of Kimball.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV going south on Highway 24 and a Polaris Ranger going east on 330th Street collided in the intersection.

The driver of the UTV, 38-year-old Christopher Moyer of Watkins, and his passengers, 37-year-old Sheena Moyer, 9-year-old Otto Moyer, and 6-year-old Oliver Moyer, were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Alexis Dahle of Cold Spring, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries but did not go to the hospital for treatment. Her infant passenger was not hurt in the crash.

