Two Teens Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash

MONTROSE -- Two teens were hurt in a three vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 12 just east of Montrose.

A car driven by 17-year-old Camaron Isaacs-Olson of Buffalo was going east on Highway 12, turning left on a yellow flashing light, when it struck a van going west.

Isaacs-Olson and his passenger, 15-year-old Elle Kirkendall of Buffalo, were taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The van driver, 44-year-old Jennah Verhey of Cokato, was not hurt.

The driver of a third vehicle that was involved in the crash was also not hurt.