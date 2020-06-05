Two Teens Hurt in Rural Morrison County Crash

ELMDALE -- Two teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash near Elmdale.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cannon Road and 65th Avenue in Swanville Township.

A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy from Rice was traveling east on Cannon Road when it went off the road and hit a road approach.

The driver and his passenger, a 17-year old girl from Swanville, were taken to the hospital by private vehicle with unknown injuries.